Carlos Sainz’s first season at Ferrari has been satisfactory, but the Madrid driver is not satisfied with what he has achieved and hopes that 2021 will only be a starting point for something bigger.

When Carlos Sainz signed for Ferrari during the first months of the pandemic, the news surprised many people. But, as is often the case with the Madrid rider, time has come to agree with him and his adaptation to the Scuderia has been fully satisfactory.

Something worthy considering the pressure that is always on FerrariAlthough it is also true that this year the Maranello team set discreet objectives after a disastrous 2020 in every way.

“I set ambitious goals at the start of the season and they have been met”

Be that as it may, Carlos Sainz is already a very appreciated member of the Italian house and has been fully satisfied with his first season in red. «I imagined many things about this first year, what I was going to experience, what many people told me and what helped me to prepare myself mentally. I have enjoyed it very much, I have met very special people, I also feel the support of the ‘tifosi’, I will not forget it in life »Sainz admits.

“I’m not going to deny it, it’s cool to be a Ferrari driver. It is another level, they take care of you .. you travel all over the world and where you go there is a tifosi base, that heat … I’m going to buy my first car, a Ferrari, but where I land I have one, a different one, it’s cool. If lightning strikes nothing happens, although this year they made me pay for it, ”he jokes.

Balance of 2021

In the strictly sporting aspect, Carlos Sainz claims to have met his objectives. «I set ambitious goals at the start of the season and they have been met, I reached a high level at the end of the season, I finished as I wanted, with good results.

«From the middle of the season I felt that I had the car more at hand, to my liking, it was difficult at first to understand the degradation of the tires, how to make the race strategy with it, but I improved it as the races went by and I improved in qualifying and everything was easier. The last six or seven races have been like this », he points out, happy about it.

Sainz has even been chosen as the fourth best driver of the year by the directors of the Formula 1 teams, something that the Madrilenian likes. «It is a good fact that the team leaders choose you, although I do not know to what extent they take it seriously. Among the pilots the truth is that we connect with each other … well, happy about it and being well considered ».

The Ferrari leader

The icing on the cake for Carlos Sainz was to have finished fifth in the overall drivers’ standings, beating his teammate Charles Leclerc. «In some there was no luck and in others there was, but after 22 races the luck is compensated and all finish where they deserve. Ferrari doesn’t care which driver finishes ahead of the other, it was important to be third, the most important thing.

“At Ferrari there is no leader, although few believe me and it was proven at the end of the season. Above all, what there are are two good drivers leading and directing the team and I think that will continue to be the case and I think it is his thing, ”insists a Sainz team player.

«I don’t know if beating Leclerc changes my status at Ferrari, but in F1 the importance of winning is given to the only one who drives the same car, the only one who can be compared to you among the 20 drivers, that is why it has been symbolic but also important », recognize.

The renewal

Recently, Mattia binotto has talked about the possibility of renew Carlos Sainz’s contract with Ferrari, which ends at the end of the 2022 season.

Although the Maranello house has several young pilots in its portfolio, with Mick schumacher and Robert Shwartzman as the most advanced students, the Madrilenian has earned himself to continue at the Scuderia.

In any case, Sainz does not want to anticipate events or close doors. «I don’t know, we have to sit down and talk calmly, put all the options on the table and see which one is the most attractive for everyone, but I still don’t know what I’m going to prefer. I am very happy at Ferrari, it was an ideal start and I think we are both happy and we will agree, “he concludes.