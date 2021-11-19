The Formula 1 calendar this year faces the final part in an especially intense way with three consecutive Grand Prixes and 20,000 kilometers of displacement that many criticize.

The unseen part of the Formula 1 it is getting tougher and the criticism of the final part of the calendar is increasing. In a 22-race season ending in mid-December, hatching a triplet of consecutive Grand Prix on two different continents has filled the patience of many.

Nikita Mazepin was the last to speak about it at Interlagos and Carlos Sainz commented on it again at the official FIA press conference, in which he pointed out that “we are all a bit tired. I will not deny it. When the adrenaline returns on Friday your body changes, it is activated, but I do see the faces of very tired mechanics and engineers ».

“Normally, after a year, bad luck is compensated with good luck. But now I need three final good luck »

“It is a much harder life than people can imagine from home and if there is one thing I have learned, it is that a Brazil-Qatar after three races is very difficult for people, I hope it serves as a lesson », asks Carlos Sainz.

A bit missing

already in a strictly sporty aspect, Carlos Sainz has analyzed his season-ending performance, admitting that he hopes to top off his promising performance in the remaining races.

“There are reasons why in the end I finished behind, and we know them, we have analyzed them and we will try to improve them. It’s frustrating, sure, as a pilot it’s three quite frustrating weekends, Austin added ».

David Moreno tells us about everything that the Qatar GP preview brings.

“But I also analyze it calmly and there are many positive things to highlight. I see how little by little I go faster and to the minimum that manages to solve those couple of problems in the starts and first laps, I have a good chance of having very good weekends », says the man from Madrid.

“Normally, after a year, bad luck is compensated by good luck, my experience tells me. But now I need three final good luck. There have also been mistakes and you have to know how to admit when we have not been perfect. The pace and speed that I am beginning to show with the car leaves me very calm, ”he emphasizes.

At the moment, Carlos Sainz is seventh in the overall drivers’ standings with 139.5 points, 8.5 less than Charles Leclerc and 11.5 less than Lando Norris. Do you see yourself capable of surpassing them both? «We cannot afford to go out of business, but I see Lando (Norris) and Charles (Leclerc) very close in the championship and I wouldn’t mind improving my position ».

What will happen in Losail

But for that to be possible, Ferrari has to continue to be stronger than McLaren, something that has happened in the last four races. «We think that Losail is a McLaren circuit, because it has a lot of fast corners in which they go very well. But you cannot simulate everything that is going to happen in terms of degradation, temperatures and others “, he points out about this new circuit for Formula 1

Well, it’s strange, isn’t it? Because I usually go to a simulator the weeks before and since I have been traveling for five weeks, I have not been able to be in the simulator so I really have no idea how the circuit works, obviously, beyond the on board. But yes, at least this weekend is not in a sprint format, so we have all the free practice sessions to get used to it, “he says.

«From MotoGP I have seen some, and then there is a video of the GP2 in Qatar. And I also saw an on board from the WTCC. There are like three or four videos at most on YouTube and I think that half of the views they have are of people from Formula 1, “he reiterates.

Finally, Sainz commented on his first meeting with Lando Norris after the incident of leaving Brazil, noting that “yes, we played golf on Tuesday and also on Wednesday. I’ve seen more of him than my family lately. On Tuesday, when we meet again after the incident, we actually we had a laugh, so people can be pretty calm about that, it won’t change much », concludes.