Saints Row reboot is delayed

February 2022 will be a month full of great launches. However, it was recently announced that one of the titles planned to arrive in this 28-day span has been delayed. That’s how it is, Volition has confirmed that the new Saints row release date has changed.

Through an unexpected statement shared last night, it was revealed that the reboot of Saints row It will no longer be available on February 25, 2022, as originally planned. This installment will now arrive until August 23, 2022. In the message, it was mentioned that this change is due to problems caused by the pandemic. This was what was commented on the matter:

“Our priority is to create the best Saints Row game yet, and if we released it on the original date, it would not live up to the standards that we have set ourselves and that you expect and deserve. The team just needs more time to do our vision justice; we’re making some tweaks and there won’t be many changes to the game outside of the overall quality and polish. In all honesty, we underestimate the impact COVID would have on our schedule, although everyone adapted very quickly to the work-from-home arrangement and continued to be incredibly productive. Rest assured that there will be no change in the story or in the characters or in anything that we have fondly imagined over the last few years and that we have already shared with you ”.

A Saints Row update from Jim Boone, Chief Creative Officer, Volition

Read More: https://t.co/kSZGtW8N5J pic.twitter.com/zWxJDSi3AE – Saints Row (@SaintsRow) November 17, 2021

The reboot of Saints row was announced during Gamescom 2021 Opening Night Live, and will be the first game in the series since Saints Row 4 in 2013. Hopefully this is the only big change this development undergoes. In related topics, here you can see an extensive gameplay of this title.

Editor’s Note:

While lagging a game is anything but a novelty these days, at least the developers are doing their best to deliver their vision the way they want it. Let’s hope that the new concrete launch date manages to be met, although if it was not the case, it would not be a surprise either.

Via: Saints Row