The new Saints Row is a reboot of the series that will take us to the city ​​of Santo Ileso, a vibrant fictional city located in the southwestern United States with nine unique districts and two deserts, currently controlled by three enemy factions. Without a doubt, this reboot aims to win back the fans who enjoyed Saints Row 2 and 3. But for that to happen, Volition has confirmed that the Saints Row reboot has been delayed to August 23, 2022..

Volition Creative Director Jim Boone has commented in a official blog that “the team’s priority was to create the best Saints Row game yet, and if we released it on the original date, it would not live up to the standards that we have set ourselves, and that you expect and deserve.” Boone noted that the team needed more time for some “fine-tuning” and that “there won’t be much change to the game outside of the overall quality and polish.” It also appears that the COVID-19 pandemic had an impact on the development of the game.

Rest assured that there will be no changes to the story or the characters or anything that we have lovingly imagined over the past few years and that we have already shared with you.

As a future boss, with Neenah, Kevin and Eli by your side, you will create the Saints and face the Panthers, Idols and Marshall as you build your empire in the streets of Santo Ileso and have to fight for it. control of the city. Ultimately, Saints Row is the story of a startup, only the Saints are in the business of crime. Finally, we remind you that the launch date of the Saints Row reboot is now scheduled for August 23, 2022.