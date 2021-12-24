Several months after the official release of Saints Row, Volition is immersed in showing us more and more of what the final version of this new installment of the well-known Deep Silver saga will offer us. And today we bring you much more information about this title, since Saints Row presents new locations, weapons and much more in a new gameplay.

These gameplays have been published by tweets on the official Twitter account of the game, and in each one of them we are taught new places that we can visit during our adventure, new and crazy weapons (which are a trademark of the house) and secondary activities that will make us get money. It seems that Volition wanted to create a title where fun will be guaranteed, whatever we do.

Saints Row presents new locations, weapons and much more in a new gameplay

Frantic New Saints Row Gameplay Revealed

Although we still have to wait until the month of August to be able to enjoy the work of Volition (at first it was going to be released during the month of February), We have no doubt that the game will give off that “Saints Row” aura, which will give us hours and hours of pure fun, explosions and thousands of crazy things.