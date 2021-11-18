Saints Row delayed its launch and will arrive in August 2022. We tell you the reasons and more details, in this note!

Saints row it delayed its launch for six months. The reboot of the well-known saga of Volition It will arrive in August 2022.

The new Volition will arrive in August 2022

According Jim boone, one of the people in charge of the study, the delay in the launch date is due to the fact that they need more time to “Do justice to our vision.” In addition, the creative ensures that “Underestimated” the impact of the pandemic on the development of Saints row, even with the entire team working from home. Anyway, clarify that “We are making some adjustments and there will not be many changes to the game outside of the quality and the polish in general.”

“Due to the size and scope of our new Saints Row, it has become apparent that in order to create the best game possible, we need to give our team more time to hone their craft.” said Boone. “As we said when we announced Saints Row in August, this will be the greatest and best Saints Row game of all time, and to achieve our goal, we have set ourselves a generous but essential time to realize our ambitions.” .

One of the things that Boone highlights the most is that “There will be no change in the story or in the characters or in anything that we have fondly imagined over the last few years and that we have already shared with you.” For now, we’re getting a preview in August with details on the open world, locations, enemies, gangs, and protagonists, plus a small playable preview later.

“In the last two years, every corner of the entertainment industry has been affected in one way or another. As gamers, we know what it feels like when something you’ve been waiting for is delayed; it’s frustrating and you feel disappointed. But we also know that when you finally get your hands on Saints Row, the wait will have been worth it. Our absolute priority is to do it well “ He says Boone.

After the misstep with Agents of Mayhem, The team of Volition will launch Saints row, a reboot of the saga that will take us to know the origin of the Saints in an open world full of criminal activities.

