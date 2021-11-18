The restart of the Saints Row saga was announced just a few months ago at Gamescom Opening Night Live 2021. From that moment, the title developed by Deep Silver and Volition announced that its release date was set for February 25, 2022, just a few months away from us. Now, however, it seems that plans have changed once again and, according to new official information, the title would have been delayed until the second half of next year.

This was announced by Jim Boone, Creative Head of the Game, during a release published on the official website of the franchise. In this new update on the development of the title, Boone assures that the company prioritizes «create the best Saints Row game to date, if we released it on the original date it would not have lived up to the standards that we have set for ourselves, and that everyone expects and deserves«. For it, have decided to delay Saints Row until August 23, 2022.

So far, Boone claims that not much changes will be made to the title beyond finishing polishing and improving the quality of certain sections. In addition, he assures during the statement that the company underestimated the impact of the pandemic during the development of the title, but that even so are working on creating the best version of Saints Row Until now.

“We honestly underestimate the impact that COVID would have on our work schedule, although everyone adapted very quickly to the work-from-home arrangement and continued to be incredibly productive. However, given the size and scope of our new Saints Row, it is clear that to create the best game possible, we must give our team more time to hone their craft. “Over the past two years, every corner of the entertainment industry has been affected / impacted in one way or another. As gamers, we know what it feels like to be delayed by something you’ve been waiting for; it’s frustrating and you feel disappointed. But we also know that when we finally get Saints Row in your hands, it will be worth the wait. It’s our top priority to get this right. “

Saints row is being developed for Xbox One, Xbox Series X / S, PS4, PS5 and PC. Now we know that the title will be officially released next August 23, 2022, so there is still plenty of time before we can get our hands on the new installment of the franchise.