A few moments ago, exploring by Instagram, we were able to find something that fans of sailor Moon it could be interesting.

It is about nothing more and nothing less, than an account where two girls tell us through beautiful settings and interesting shots, what the life of Sailor Neptune and Sailor Uranus lived together.

The themes of these photographs show us various occasions, full of lights and warm moments, always starting with them as a focal point, showing relaxed situations such as simply walking together, going to a traditional Japanese festival or the most emblematic day of their wedding.

Speaking of this special event, we highlight that both wear beautiful white dresses and as expected (regarding their personalities), Michiru Kaiō shows us a beautiful delicate lace dress, while Haruka Ten’ō a more sober, but also elegant dress white with satin fabric, let us remember that its message could not be other than the power of love.

It also called our attention, the attention to detail, so much so that in several of the shots the much loved one comes out Sailor saturn (in one of its most jovial versions), sharing with the happy couple in settings with more familiar and homely tones.

Where they show us some of what we consider could be their best shots, scenes of what their family Christmas would be like, where they show us how the family prepares dinner or next to their Christmas tree, spending a moment together, as well as Hotaru Tomoe tired, but looking forward to the arrival of Santa Claus.

Apparently, these cosplayers Currently they have no longer uploaded updates of this content series, which we consider a shame, since this type of material could be extremely interesting for fans of the great and always looking for more Moonie community.