Something happens in Mozilla. They combine good product launches, such as the latest versions of their Firefox browser, full of both visual and functional novelties, or the launch of their own VPN; with the closure of a large service such as Firefox Send or the dismissal of a quarter of its workforce in 2020.

Another fact that does not help the one who is a fantastic browser despite everything is that For the first time, Safari overtakes Firefox in desktop market share on a sustained basis, during a calendar year, in 2021. In 2020 there was already a technical tie with a difference that is equivalent to a rounding error, but in this year that we are about to end the difference is loose. Safari touches 10%, Firefox does not reach 8%.

The post-PC era also suits Safari





The data, from StatCounter, reveals how this has occurred sorpasso historic in the second year of the pandemic. Referring to the date in this way is not a cliché: precisely the pandemic triggered the sale of computers in general, the result of the forced boom in teleworking and the increase in demand for electronics to stock up on leisure. AND It did it to a greater extent for Apple with its Macs than for the rest of computer manufacturers, combined, based on Gartner data.

Although Apple was not the manufacturer that grew the most between the third quarter of 2019 and the same quarter of 2021, an honor held by Acer, and even Asus achieved growth somewhat higher than that of the Cupertino company; in the global computation Macs did gain both in distributed units and market share during this time. More than 41% compared to 20.6% of PC manufacturers.





This context of the rise of the Mac, which is also explained by the arrival of the first models with Apple Silicon and its great reception that will probably increase with the arrival in October of the first 14 and 16-inch MacBook Pros with chips oriented to the public. professional.

East sorpasso is interpreted as both good news for Safari, which, strengthened by the novelties of Apple in terms of the ecosystem, is seeing how even Chrome loses ground due to its boom; like a little drama for Firefox, with a less than testimonial presence on smartphones, where its share is well below 1%. Additionally, another actor has a lot to celebrate: Edge already has almost a 9% share in 2021 (almost 10% in the last month of November). Microsoft is regaining ground lost after the Internet Explorer debacle. And Safari grows despite the dominance of Chrome.