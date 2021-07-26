Manzana describes the new design of Safari as a “redesign of the browsing experience”. Apple’s browser brings big changes to iOS 15, such as the new tab bar, a customizable home page or the ability to add extensions on both iOS and iPad OS. However, and despite the company’s attempts, the new design of Safari in iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 does not quite fit.

Apple’s intention is to offer a more intuitive and visually appealing navigation, which is always positive. For example: the new location of the tab bar, which is hidden at the bottom when we scroll through a website, allows us to easily focus on its content and maximizes the available surface. However, its renewed design also makes it difficult to use the browser on several occasions.

The new search bar and tabs, for example, is confusing. Cluttered elements, more hidden buttons and unnecessary animations that have nothing to do with the good browsing experience offered by previous versions of the browser.

Safari interface in iOS 15.

The webs, in addition, are not always optimized for a layout like Safari on iOS 15. Many pages have buttons and controls at the bottom, the same location as the search bar. This makes it difficult to click on a button without the bottom bar displaying.

Google already try create a Safari-like layout with Chrome, your browser. The company tested an aesthetic where a search bar and a center of tabs were added at the bottom. The goal was to create more intuitive one-handed navigation. However, and after several months of testing, they decided to discard the redesign because it was confusing for many users.

The new version of Safari (and its problems) also affects iPadOS 15

The redesign of Safari that comes with iPadOS 15 is somewhat different from what we found in iOS 15. However, it is also confusing and even anti-productive. In this case, the search bar remains in the upper area, but the redesign of tabs and relocation of buttons makes some controls difficult to access when a large number of pages are open. This affects even smaller iPads.

Tabs in Safari for iPadOS 15 beta 3 are essentially unusable if you have a lot of tabs open / Safari is in Split View / you have extensions enabled. With all those icons, the address bar is nearly impossible to click. The setting to revert this design can’t come soon enough. pic.twitter.com/3y5V9tiTaQ – Federico Viticci (@viticci) July 16, 2021

Apple seems to be exploring solutions to the problems caused by the new Safari interface, as we could see in the iOS 15 third beta. However, there are still many details that remain to be solved – especially on the iPad.