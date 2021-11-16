One of the great novelties of the new 14 and 16-inch MacBook Pro is on its screen. In addition to being a mini-LED screen this now supports up to 120 Hz refresh rate thanks to ProMotion. A ProMotion that must be activated by software, something in which Apple is already advancing: this new mode has reached Safari Technology Preview.

A difference that is noticeable from the first moment

Before continuing, a bit of context. As we have already said, one of the novelties of the new 14 and 16-inch MacBook Pro is the ProMotion support. In its early versions of software, however, not all native apps are still supported in this way. Safari, for example, is not yet adapted.

Safari Technology Preview is a beta version of Safari. It is a version that we can download from the Apple website in which new features are tested and features are brought before they officially reach the final version of Safari. It is precisely in the latest version of this browser, 135, that Apple has introduced support for ProMotion.

Scrolling at 120Hz on the left side and 60Hz on the right side. 16 “MBP (2021) recorded in slow motion. pic.twitter.com/xZ8PGb7lRJ – David Bernal Raspall (@ david_br8) November 16, 2021

As we can see in the video above these lines, recording a 16-inch MacBook Pro with M1 Pro in slow motion, there is a significant difference in the two scrolls. On the left Safari Technology Preview, at 120 Hz; on the right Safari, at 60 Hz. At 120 Hz the sharpness of the letters is maintained much more, even during movement, while at 60 Hz the letters become blurry and illegible more quickly.

Although we do not know the dates on which Apple plans to update Safari with support for ProMotion, the fact that it has already reached the beta version of the browser suggests that it will be sooner rather than later. Due to the dates we are in, it is expected that it will be before Christmas when we will be able to enjoy Safari at maximum speed.

Image | Jeremy bezanger