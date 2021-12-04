The traditional Macy’s Thanksgiving Day parade circulates on social media for its monumental clothing, traditional since 1927; this year, in addition to the floats, a botarga is the one who has won the hearts of TikTok and Twitter.

Although the great event has already passed and was widely publicized in all the US media, it is until now that Internet users have viralized a fragment of their passage through New York thanks to the tender image of a penguin.

That’s right: a life-size fabric penguin that is part of the Macy’s activation, but as the parade progressed, it lost its shape, it moved very strangely and its face seemed dismayed, which caused many laughter in the place and made more than one phone stand up to focus exclusively on him.

More than a week later, these videos continue to spread among Internet users, who find any reason to grow their enthusiasm for the holidays. This penguin is an example, because with only the false expression, but emotional, it has managed that dozens of Twitter users feel identified.

Macy’s Christmas Parade

With sanitary restrictions due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the traditional Macy’s Thanksgiving Day parade returned to New York City and he did it big.

Balloons, allegorical floats, artists, clowns and even a Santa Claus were the stars at a distance of a journey of more than 4 kilometers in front of hundreds of spectators. And it was so spectacular that, after the closures and confinements, people continue to talk about him.

In 2020 no spectators were allowed, so this time the event included organizations of all kinds, including soundtracks from high schools and universities from all over the country; Parade staff and volunteers had to be vaccinated against the coronavirus and wear masks at all times, except for the artists and singers who participated.

Likewise, there was no vaccination requirement for attendees, despite being a massive event and crossing new discoveries around the disease; however, Macy’s and the city encouraged them to enhance all care.

The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade is an annual parade presented by Macy’s department store. The event lasts three hours and crosses most of Manhattan.

