SACE code, the trick to know which Movistar router you have

Within the same router model, there may be subtle differences, such as the manufacturer that makes it. Thus, from the outside, and even looking at the model, these can be the same and difficult to distinguish. In all of them, however, we find the call SACE code, which allows us to easily know which router it is.

SACE code: located at the bottom of the router

Depending on the router model we have, this SACE code may not appear specified in a specific way. In that case, we will have to look at the barcode on the sticker on the bottom of the router, and look at the first four digits of that code.

In the event that we have a new Movistar router, there we will find the SACE code detailed with those digits, since the barcode number no longer appears. Once we have it, we just have to go to the following table to identify the router. In the Movistar official website are all models. We are going to sort them by ADSL routers and fiber routers.