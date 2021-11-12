Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045 is an anime that came to Netflix last year, and brought us back to the world of Stand Alone Complex, the one we originally saw in 2005. Although the reception was not as great as many expected, fans were happy with this new look at the universe. from Ghost in the Shell. Fortunately, Motoko Kusanagi and her team are ready for more missions, as a second season has been confirmed.

Unexpectedly, Netflix has confirmed that the anime of Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045 will have a second season, which will reach this streaming platform at some point in 2022. Unfortunately, at the moment there is no release date. The only promotional material at the moment is a new poster, which you can see below.

SAC_2045 is an anime created by Production IG, a studio focused on 3D animation by CGI. At the moment there is no information related to the story, but it is certain that we will see Motoko again in a series of events that will explore the human in a future Cyberpunk.

Via: Netflix Japan