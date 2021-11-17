S Series outsells Series X

One of the greatest features of this generation for Xbox, is that two consoles that are similar and different at the same time, are currently available to all users. The X Series is the most powerful platform, while the S Series is a more economical option focused on the digital market. To the surprise of some people, the latter has managed to surpass its older brother in sales in several countries.

According to an analysis by Ampere Analysis, S Series has outperformed Series X sales in multiple regions. Research indicates that this is mainly because chip shortages have made getting a Series X more difficult than necessary.

Along with this, it is mentioned that the emphasis on digital games, as well as the reduced price, are extremely attractive for today’s market. At this point, Christopher Dring from GamesIndustry.biz he pointed that digital sales of Call of Duty: Vanguard on Xbox they were 90% in the UK. Even in this region the Xbox Series X and S units are 50/50.

In related topics, these are the games that will come to Xbox Game Pass. Similarly, a petition has arisen to remove Forza Horizon 5 for “racist.”

Editor’s Note:

The Xbox Series S is a good console. After a year with my S Series, the only complaint I have is the space, and only that. This piece of hardware works wonders, and its price tag puts the best Xbox experiences at their fingertips.

Via: Ampere Analysis