The specifications are not complete by any means, but we already know that the top of the range for laptops will be called Ryzen 9 6900HX, which will have the Zen 3+ architecture with V-Cache and will also repeat the configuration of cores and threads: 8 Cores and 16 Threads . This is not news, because AMD will also foreseeably repeat this configuration in Zen 4, but the microprocessor will introduce an improvement that is highly anticipated by all and that we already saw two months ago: an iGPU RDNA2 .

It has been an ASUS laptop, specifically the ROG Strix Scar 15, which has been leaked with more than interesting details. Logically, what is most striking is its processor, or rather APU, although the term is deprecated despite being correct. Although the laptop is in NDA the FCC has still released a picture of the main features and well… Intel will not have it as easy as it seemed.

It is the first APU that will have a graphics card integrated with this architecture, which will mean putting a lot of ground in between with Intel and directly attacking NVIDIA and its MX series. Therefore, and taking into account that the Xe iGPUs have made a good performance leap and have approached RDNA1 as such, that NVIDIA is still faster with the MX450, the scenario that arises is more than interesting to see and know. how much the best version of these iGPUs will perform.

DDR5 to accompany performance

If there is something that is decisive in an iGPU it is precisely the performance and bandwidth of the RAM memory. For this reason, and being a bit of a surprise due to the brevity of the implementation, AMD will have in its new DDR5 memory APUAlthough we have already seen that it is not currently much higher than DDR4 despite having a much higher frequency, in gaming latency also matters.

It is the case that due to the internal typology of an APU the bandwidth is even more important, so it is to be expected that the performance jump between the RDNA1 iGPU and the one that includes RDNA2 must be more than important.

Although it has not been leaked, it is speculated with the inclusion of PCIe 4.0 to support the latest generation graphics cards, although this may be limited to 8 lines only. This is also important because as we anticipated last week NVIDIA has its RTX 3080 Ti for laptops ready, something that is already confirmed with this leak. All of these products are expected to be unveiled at CES 2022.