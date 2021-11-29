In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

One of the standout laptops on Cyber ​​Monday is Lenovo’s Ideapad 3, which boasts power and storage, as well as price.

Black Friday 2021 was a great day for laptop buyers, although many of the models that fell in price for this day were sold out, undoubtedly due to the stock problems that manufacturers and stores are having, although there are others that are quite remarkable .

It is the case of Lenovo Idepad 3 15ADA05, that it costs only 529 euros and that it has quite decent specifications, capable of moving Windows 10 without problems and even Windows 11 if you update, Microsoft’s new operating system, which comes with important news.



This Windows 10 computer has an AMD processor and SSD storage, more than enough to give a tremendously smooth operation at all times.

For instance, its processor is an AMD Ryzen 7, a chip that has plenty of power to move practically any application Windows quickly and without problems, especially since it comes with an SSD.

These drives are significantly faster than hard drives, and that makes the overall PC performance always better. That they are 512GB of capacity is also good news if you are going to download very large files.

The design is discreet and light, something that unfortunately is not usual when we talk about cheap laptops.

Everything you need to know to buy an ultrabook and not die trying: models, features, what to choose and what to download to make the best purchase.

It is a good computer to work both at home and in the office, a professional PC that it is not intended for example for gaming, but that due to technical specifications indicates that it has a rope for a while.

Of course, as it happened with other models on Black Friday, its stock is limited, so if the price convinces you, it is better that you take advantage of it now to buy it at the risk that it runs out and you run out of it.

Shipping is practically immediate, especially if you have an Amazon Prime account. If you don’t have it, you can sign up for the trial month, what’s wrong with it various benefits, starting with express delivery in just one day.