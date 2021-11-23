Ryu, Chun-Li and Akuma have arrived in Brawlhalla

While it seems that Brawlhalla will never catch up with the popularity of Super Smash Bros., this doesn’t stop Ubisoft from pulling off some pretty cool collaborations. In the past we saw the arrival of Shovel Knight, as well as Crystal Gems from Steven Universe. Now unexpectedly It was revealed that three Street Fighter fighters will be joining this game.

Through a trailer it has been confirmed that Ryu, Chun-Li and Akuma are now available at Brawlhalla. Along with this, a new game mode is also introduced, known as Street Brawl, where the objective is to lower the life bar of your opponent to defeat him.

Without a doubt, this is good news for the fans. Best of all, is that Brawlhalla is a completely free game for consoles and PC, so you can now enjoy this collaboration with Street Fighter without any problem. In related topics, this is how the characters in this series would look if they were real.

Editor’s Note:

It’s nice to see that games like Brawlhalla, which has a healthy community, but without enjoying the attention that something like this project deserves, continues to receive additional content of this stature. Hopefully this does not stop here, and more properties are added to this title.

Via: Brawlhalla