Ryan Reynolds wants to be the next James Bond

Well it seems that today everyone wants to become the next James Bond. Yesterday, Tom holland expressed his desire to bring the iconic British agent to life, and now he was Ryan Reynolds who also wants to keep this role. Maybe Reynolds He said it in a joking tone, but it seems like he would have no problem if he was cast.

Talking with The Times, Reynolds said the following:

“I heard they were looking for the next Bond. Would you be willing to accept a Canadian who drinks gin instead of martinis? In case yes, I am interested. “

Reynolds recently participated in Red Room, an original movie by Netflix next to Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Gal Gadot. Curiously, Johnson he was also a little interested in the role of Bond:

Yes, my grandfather was a Bond villain on You Only Live Twice with Sean Connery. It was very, very cool. And I would like to follow in his footsteps and become the next Bond. I don’t want to be a villain. I want to be Bond. “

So as you can see, the competition to be next James bond It’s pretty heavy, but its producers are sure to find an actor worthy of filling this important role. Although that will have to wait until next year.

Editor’s note: Although Reynolds is obviously joking, the role wouldn’t look too bad for him. I mean, we all associate the actor with comedy roles, but we’ve seen that when he has to take things seriously, Reynolds is more than capable of it.

Via: ComicBook