Since Daniel Craig left the role of James bondThey have set out to find their ideal replacement. Possible candidates include Tom hardy, Tom Hiddleston, Idris Elba, Regé-Jean Page, Henry cavill or we could even get to see a female version. But recently it seems that it has become fashionable that any star of Hollywood is added to the list of candidates such as Dwayne johnson and now your friend Ryan reynolds.

In a recent interview, they asked Ryan reynolds about his future projects and thus answered:

Heard they are looking for a new James Bond. Could you accept a Canadian gin and tonic instead of a martini? If so, I am interested.

Do you think Ryan Reynolds would be a good candidate to play James Bond? It is clear that the theme of action dominates him, although he always uses a lot of humor, so it would be a very different version from what we are used to. Leave us your comments below.

The actor has a lot of future projects.

After brand new Red alert from Netflix, where Ryan reynolds share cast with Gal gadot and Dwayne johnson, the actor said he wanted to take a year off. But he still has a lot of very interesting projects such as The Adam Project, where it will match Zoe saldana and Mark Ruffalo. In addition, it will Everyday Parenting Tips, which is about a father who must take care of his children during a monster invasion. Not forgetting what the video game adaptation will do Dragon’s Lair.

But it is clear that all fans of Marvel studios they want that Ryan reynolds resume your role as Deadpool and to be able to see it in this Cinematic Universe. So you will have little time to play James bond in the next years.