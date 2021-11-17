In Pevek, a small remote Siberian town, neighbors have residential nuclear-heated showers, something extremely unusual. What does this mean? That the source is not your typical reactor with huge cooling towers, but the first of a new generation of smaller and possibly more versatile nuclear plants, in this case aboard a barge floating in the nearby Arctic Ocean. At Magnet we have talked about these mini-actors.

And, now that the world’s countries are gathering in Scotland to seek new ways to mitigate climate change, Russia has embraced nuclear for its day-to-day tasks as a possible solution while hoping it can give it a competitive advantage.

How does it work? Nuclear-powered residential heating is different from water boilers or space heaters that run on power generated by nuclear sources. This direct method, which is being tested in small areas of Russia and Sweden, circulates water between a nuclear power plant and homes and transfers direct heat from the fission of uranium atoms directly to residences.

Heating homes with nuclear power also has environmental benefits, according to its drivers. Mainly, it avoids the waste of heat that usually escapes in the form of steam from the conical cooling towers of nuclear plants and instead captures it for use in residential heating, if customers want.

A trend. The experiment in Siberia could be crucial in convincing countries that using nuclear power to limit climate change will require more than just generating electricity, the source of around a quarter of greenhouse emissions. “Decarbonizing the electricity grid will only get you going a quarter of the way. The rest comes from all these other things, ”explained Jacopo Buongiorno, a professor of nuclear science at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, in this New York Times report.

The question now is whether people will feel comfortable using this technology. There are companies in the United States, China and France that are considering making these types of mini-reactors that are now connected to Pevek’s water plants. These small reactors, he said, could also heat greenhouses or provide heat for industrial uses.

Mission: supply households. Soon also the communal steam room of Pevek, or banyaIt will also be heated with nuclear energy. Russia’s state nuclear company Rosatom connected reactors to heating pipes in the neighborhood in June 2020. It is now expanding hot water service to the entire town, which has a population of around 4,500.

The two cores of the plant are cooled by a series of water loops. In each reactor, a first loop is contaminated with radioactive particles. But this water never leaves the plant. Through heat exchangers it transfers heat – and not the contaminated water – to the other loops. In Pevek, one of those loops is the system of pipes that leave the plant, divide and supply the homes with hot water.

Cheaper. In Spain, this technology is in full retirement, although it still represents 6.5% of all installed energy. It has always been said that it is a very expensive font. But the main advantage of this type of small reactor is a novel architecture that simplifies the installations of current nuclear plants and allows saving up to 80% of concrete.

By having a boiling point much higher than the operating temperature of the reactor and without the need to go through a pressurization process, it manages to reduce the cost and construction times.

The counterpoint. However, some experts express some concern about the potential risks and indicate that there have been numerous spills and accidents in Russian and Soviet submarines that used similar small reactors. In 1989 and 2000, for example, nuclear submarines sank. “It is nuclear technology and the starting point must be that it is dangerous, “explained Andrei Zolotkov, a researcher at Bellona, ​​a Norwegian anti-nuclear environmental group.

In the rest of the world. Russia is the first, but not the only country to develop small civil reactors. This month, French President Emmanuel Macron proposed expanding France’s vast nuclear sector with small reactors, as part of the solution to climate change. China is building other floats based on the Russian design.

US companies, including General Electric and Westinghouse, have about a dozen designs ready to begin testing in 2023. In an example of extreme miniaturization, the US military has ordered a reactor small enough to fit in a container; two companies, BWXT and X-energy, are in competition to deliver the air-cooled device. Germany, however, has taken a different course: the country decided to close all its nuclear plants after the Fukushima disaster in Japan in 2011.

Image: Unsplash