What is happening at the border?

Ukrainian leaders claim that after learning of the published videos, Russia it had deployed about 115,000 soldiers.

On the other hand, Kiev and its Western allies accuse Moscow of handing over weapons and personnel to pro-Russian separatists in eastern Europe. Ukraine since the conflict broke out in this area in 2014, shortly after the Russian annexation of Crimea. Something that the Kremlin firmly denies.

On November 11, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken declared that Washington had “serious concerns about the unusual military activities of the United States. Russia” in the zone.

Because right now?

It is not the first time in recent times Russia accumulates troops on its border with UkraineIt already did so in April, when it mobilized nearly 100,000 military personnel.

Moscow claimed it had withdrawn them after the first summit between Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden was announced. Some analysts saw in this military deployment a Russian show of force before the meeting of both leaders.

For some experts, Russia it could be using the same tactic now, as Moscow and Washington discuss organizing a new summit.

There are also those who affirm that Russia I would be sending a message to Ukraine after this country had used drones manufactured by Turkey, a NATO member nation, at the end of October.