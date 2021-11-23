EFE.- The Russian oil company Lukoil discovered off the coast of Mexico a new oil field whose reserves are estimated at up to 250 million barrels of crude, the company reported today.

The field was discovered after drilling in the Yoti-Oeste-1 EXP well, in block 12, for the semi-submersible platform “Valaris 8505” about 60 kilometers off the Mexican coast, in the Gulf of Mexico, Lukoil said in a statement.

Drilling the well uncovered a sandy reservoir in the Upper Miocene sediments with a net thickness of around 25 meters, he explained.

“Based on the drilling results, it is planned to prepare an evaluation plan for the Yoti-Oeste field,” Lukoil added.

The company obtained through its subsidiary in Mexico in 2017 the rights to explore and produce hydrocarbons in block 12.

The area covers 521 square kilometers and the Italian oil company Eni also participates in the project (with a 40% stake).

Previously, Lukoil explained, in block 10 on the Mexican coast and in which the Russian company owns 20% and Eni is the operatorTwo prospecting wells were also successfully drilled.

