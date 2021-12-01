A man in a mask walks across a Moscow bridge, in a file image. EFE / EPA / YURI KOCHETKOV



Moscow, Dec 1 (EFE) .- The levels of new covid-19 infections in Russia remain below 33,000 daily for the second consecutive day after the detection of 32,837 cases in the last day, while the death toll remains close of the record, with 1,226 deaths.

Most of the new infections were registered in Moscow (2,757), in Saint Petersburg (2,419) and in the Moscow region (2,008).

In this way, since the beginning of the pandemic, Russia has accumulated 9,669,718 cases of coronavirus in its 85 regions.

Russia is the fifth country in the world after the United States, India, Brazil and the United Kingdom in the number of documented infections.

Since the start of the pandemic in Russia, 276,419 people have died from coronavirus, although official statistics on excess deaths in the same period almost double this figure.

In Moscow 94 patients died in the last day, in Saint Petersburg 59 and in the Moscow region 47.

The Russian authorities attribute the sharp increase in new infections and deaths to the aggressiveness of the delta variant, the lack of strict compliance with sanitary rules by many Russians and, above all, to the low vaccination rate in the country.

According to official data from last Friday, in the nation that was a pioneer in registering its own anticovid vaccine, only 69,468,166 citizens have received the complete vaccination schedule, which places herd immunity at only 51.8% 80% to which the authorities aspire.

The day before, Russian President Vladimir Putin asked the Russian Government to prepare within a week a renewed action plan to fight the coronavirus pandemic in light of the appearance of the new omicron variant.

This variant, detected in southern Africa, has put the international community on alert due to the high level of infections and the large number of mutations it presents.

The Russian authorities affirm that this variant has not yet reached the country, but they restricted the entry to the country of foreigners from Hong Kong and some southern African countries, given the high possibility of omicron entering Russia.