After the Chinese authorities introduced a total ban on cryptocurrency transactions in September by equating them with illegal financial activity, local cryptocurrency miners disappeared from the radar or moved to other countries to continue their business.

Subsequently, the United States became the leader in terms of Bitcoin (BTC) mining volume, with a share of 35.4%. The modest Kazakhstan ranks second (18.1%) and the bronze spot is held by Russia (11.23%).

It is not surprising because Russia has several advantages, which means that conducting cryptocurrency business in the country is extremely lucrative for almost any miner. There is cheap electricity and, for now at least, friendly legislative regulation. According to analysts in the spring of 2021, the price of electricity in Russia was $ 0.06 per kilowatt-hour for domestic use and $ 0.08 for businesses. For comparison, in France one kWh of electricity costs $ 0.2 for households and $ 0.14 for businesses, which is four times more expensive than in Russia. Other estimates suggest that the difference in the cost of electricity when mining Bitcoin in Russia and Europe is actually closer to 7.5 times.

Many cryptocurrency farms and private mining companies have sprung up in the country. Of course, as in the rest of the world, many Russian miners did not survive the “crypto winter” of 2018, when the price of Bitcoin fell to almost $ 3,500, rendering crypto mining unprofitable. But COVID-19 has forced many to seek additional income and to seek alternative ways to replenish their capital.

Favorable mining conditions even contributed to state oil companies suggesting cryptocurrency mining on their deposits and using associated gas to generate electricity. By the way, Gazprom Neft, the largest gas supplier to European countries, launched a data center for mining in 2020 at its facilities in Siberia.

Vitaliy Borshenko, co-founder of the industrial mining operator BitCluster, is sure that, even with high energy consumption, mining in Russia will find support not only from private companies, but also from the authorities:

“The Bitcoin mining sector is a single buyer of electricity. The uniqueness comes from the great flexibility of the sector in terms of the indifference of the location of the payment method and the distribution of the electrical load. Huge facilities are built in zones remote parts of the country, which brings tax revenue to local budgets and jobs to local residents. And since there is no shortage of electricity, the authorities can only support this process. “

Are cryptocurrencies legal in Russia?

Today, each state regulates the cryptocurrency industry based on its own interests and in completely different ways. Some countries totally ban cryptocurrencies, while others have taken steps to legalize them.

There are already rules and regulations that regulate the circulation of cryptocurrencies in the Russian market. But, as in many other countries, there are problems regulating cryptocurrencies, as the sector is very young and not all regulators are familiar with it.

Like many countries, Russia followed global trends, and in 2014, there were early signs of various bills to regulate the industry. The first clear steps towards regulation began in 2018, and in 2019 the federal law “On Digital Rights” came into force, which established the procedure and rules for the use of digital assets and tokens. A full-fledged law “On Digital Financial Assets” also began to be debated. Finally, in January 2021, a still very “crude” and unfinished law came into force. This was the first law that specifically sought to regulate cryptocurrencies and mining, as well as introduce taxation, but it still did not recognize cryptocurrencies as a means of payment. Russian banks and stock exchanges can conduct asset purchase, sale and exchange transactions if they are listed in a special registry of the central bank.

However, the State does not have a mechanism to track the benefits derived from cryptocurrencies. When this law is applied to ordinary users, a person who wants to store Bitcoin and does not tell anyone about it, can do so safely thanks to the anonymity of the network. Anonymization occurs when cryptocurrencies are exchanged for rubles, dollars or any other fiat currency, which makes it possible for the state to intervene in these transactions and put up obstacles.

In general, Russian regulators do not find a consensus, not only in regards to the adoption of cryptocurrencies, but even in how to label and subsequently regulate them. Recently, the Russian Ministry of Economic Development proposed to understand mining as a business activity according to the civil code. The proposal was supported by the Ministry of Finance, the Ministry of Energy and the lower house, the State Duma.

The Ministry of Energy specified that consumers must indicate the level of energy consumption for business or personal spending. The State Duma also proposed to increase the electricity tariff for miners, since they do not pay any taxes. But the Central Bank of Russia did not support this initiative and called mining a “monetary substitute”. In September, the Central Bank suggested that banks stop Russian users’ payments in cryptocurrencies to combat “emotional purchases” of cryptocurrencies.

For Valeriy Petrov, vice president of the Russian Association for Cryptoeconomics, Artificial Intelligence and Blockchain, this suggests that the Central Bank is delaying to make a decisive regulatory move despite the desire of the local industry to work with regulators:

“The regulation of mining is necessary only in two matters: the recognition of its business activity and the legalization of the sale of crypto assets earned outside the Russian Federation to organize an entry of foreign exchange funds into the country and determine the procedure of paying taxes to the treasury. The cryptocurrency community has developed all the issues for a long time. “

One digital ruble

What if the Central Bank of Russia does want to get involved in the young and out of control financial sphere, but only to become a monopoly and create its own cryptocurrencies?

As early as 2020, the Central Bank announced that it was studying the possibility of creating a digital ruble. The new currency could be used both online and offline and would be stored in a special wallet. The regulator stressed that its digital currency will be a form equivalent to the national currency. The digital ruble will become a blueprint for a new payments infrastructure that will increase availability and reduce the cost of payments and transfers for citizens and businesses. According to the Central Bank, in 10-30 years the digital ruble should completely replace cash.

This summer, the bank clarified that the development of a prototype of the platform for the digital ruble is scheduled to finish in December 2021. The test of the currency is scheduled for January 2022, to be carried out in several stages throughout the anus. After this test, the regulator will define a plan for its implementation.

In addition to the usual means of payment, in the future the digital ruble may be used to pay taxes, which in Russia can only be paid in a non-monetary way.

As the Central Bank has not yet revealed all the details about the digital ruble, some financial organizations, such as the Association of Banks of Russia, have raised doubts and suspicions. Critics cite the security of transactions. It is not yet clear how the regulator will ensure the security of data in the digital ruble system and protect it from unauthorized access and data leaks.

The Central Bank advises that settlements through the digital ruble will be reasonably secure and stable. In particular, through a hybrid of systems based on the principles of centralization and decentralization, the protection of system data must be guaranteed. The regulator has outlined plans to introduce multi-level protection against unauthorized transactions and remedies against controversial transactions. Perhaps a digital profile of the citizen, biometric data and other tools will be used.

Security concerns are not limited to issues relating to the digital ruble itself. Some see it as another instrument of monetary control over the population and companies. The role of commercial banks in the digital ruble system is also questionable. With the growth of the circulation of the digital ruble, the volume of its assets may decrease. Because they will become intermediaries in the system, the role of their own products may be diminished. This can lead to a general decline in bank stability, which could hurt the economy.

Is Russia a threat to cryptocurrencies?

It is too early to talk about the consequences of the introduction of the digital ruble. The Central Bank has not yet disclosed all the plans for the new payment instrument or the details of its implementation. But if the system is launched successfully, it could seriously change the financial sector, weakening the role of banks and tightening the control of settlements.

The regulator hopes that the launch of the digital ruble will become another boost for the development of financial technologies in the country and help to ensure greater stability of the economy.

However, some economists in Russia fear that the introduction of the digital ruble in the Russian market could turn into a ban on cryptocurrencies. The general interest in cryptocurrencies is due to a whole series of advantages that technology brings, including the possibility of making cross-border payments.

The Russian government may fear that the cryptocurrency ban will lead to an outflow of funds from the country and the exit of many miners and crypto activists to the black market. Borshenko believes that Russia will not ban cryptocurrencies by introducing the digital ruble: