Content that the government has asked Google to remove includes drug promotion and posts from organizations the government says are extremists or terrorists, such as all those related to opposition leader Alexei Navalny.

Faced with this action, the company said that “it will study the court documents when they are available and then decide the next steps.” However, this is not the first fine for the company in that country, as it already faces another punishment that could double in size every week unless it reverses the ban on a conservative Russian news channel,

However, Google argued that this action was taken because of the sanctions that the United States and the United Kingdom had imposed against the owner of the channel and not because of a question of content.

A couple of weeks ago, Russia imposed a fine of $ 121,000 on the technology company due to three administrative cases in which it did not remove content considered illegal, but Google is not the only company that has suffered these government actions, as Twitter and Meta are also they have faced slowdowns in their services and sanctions for failing to comply with Russian standards on regulation.