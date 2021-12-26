

Dec 25, 2021 at 11:34 am CET



A Russian court imposed a 7.2 billion rubles (95 million euros) fine on Google on Friday. According to it, Google consistently backslides into law enforcement to remove content that the country has deemed illegal. Although Russia has sentenced numerous tech companies throughout the year with fines for not following their increasingly restrictive Internet content rules, Friday’s sentencing marks the first time the court imposes fines based on a company’s annual income.

Furthermore, the Russian court fined Meta (and its subsidiary Instagram) 2 billion rubles (25.15 million euros) for similar offenses. Meta is accused of Failing to remove around 2,000 prohibited items, while Google reportedly failed to remove 2,600 items of illegal content. These include posts that promote drug use or dangerous behavior, instructions for making improvised weapons and explosives, as well as anything related to what and who you designate as extremists or terrorists. The “spread of gay propaganda” is also totally prohibited.

Google has announced that it will review court documents before deciding how to proceed. The company has 10 days to file an appeal. This ruling is just the latest in Moscow’s attempts to exert a greater degree of control not only over its national network, but also on the Internet as a whole and establishes an even bigger deadline on January 1, when Russian authorities have demanded that tech companies set up local servers for their online services.