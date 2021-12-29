Russian President Vladimir Putin threatened “military and technical” measures last week if his demands were not heard.

In response to a pro-Western revolution, Russia already annexed part of Ukraine, the Crimean peninsula, in 2014. It is also accused of sponsoring pro-Russian separatists who have since been fighting the Kiev government in the east of the country.

The bilateral meeting on January 10 will take place within the framework of the strategic security dialogue launched by Presidents Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin during their Geneva summit last June.

Although this format is mainly intended to renegotiate post-Cold War nuclear arms control treaties, the discussions will also revolve around the situation on the Russian-Ukrainian border, indicated a senior US government official who also requested anonymity.

Also meetings with NATO and OSCE should address the Ukrainian question.

“Unacceptable” demands

In a move that breaks the generally confidential nature of diplomatic discussions, Russia recently tabled two draft treaties to prevent any expansion of NATO and to end Western military activities near Russian borders.

Washington said it was “willing to discuss” these documents, noting that they included “some things that the Russians knew were unacceptable.”

Biden reassures Ukraine and Eastern Europe on threat from Russia

Any agreement with Russia will take into account Ukrainian interests, the spokesman for the National Security Council said on Monday.

“Nothing that concerns our allies and partners” will be negotiated “without our allies and partners, including Ukraine,” he insisted.

The identities of the people who will participate in the January 10 negotiations have not been disclosed by either side.