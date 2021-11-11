Since the start of the pandemic, 250,454 people have died in Russia from the coronavirus, although official statistics on excess deaths in the same period almost double this figure.

Until this day in the country, 258,000 people are hospitalized, of which 30,000 are in serious condition and 7,000 in intensive care units, according to the Russian Health Minister, Mikhail Murashko.

He admitted that in 12 of the 85 regions of the country there are oxygen reserves only for two days, according to the details from the State Duma or Chamber of Deputies.

The Health Minister stressed the need to insist and adopt a “firmer stance” in the vaccination campaign of the population, in a show of support for the decision of the Saint Petersburg authorities to vaccinate those over 60 on a mandatory basis. years and people with chronic diseases.

“I have not seen any person vaccinated in intensive care,” said Mutashko, who stressed that among COVID-19 patients the percentage of vaccinated is 3 or 4%.