Russell sends a message to Mercedes: "In 2021 I was more than ready"

Having spent three years at Williams and clinching his first Formula 1 podium at the ‘non-Belgian Grand Prix’ in 2021, George Russell claims to have been ready for some time to meet his rivals at the highest level at Mercedes.

The Formula 1 grid, as well as that of so many sports around the world, is something that is constantly changing, with new generations of drivers replacing those who starred in an era in the premier class of motorsport years ago.

Retired like that of Felipe Massa in 2017 with 36 years, the threat of Fernando Alonso with 37 in 2018, before his return with 40 years after his ‘See you later’ or the final goodbye of Kimi Räikkönen to the ‘Great Circus’ at 42 at the end of last season they give good faith that the most veteran must leave step to the young promises that have been confirmed in the present on the track.

Russell contested the 2020 Sakhir GP for Hamilton in Mercedes when he fell ill with COVID-19.

The million dollar question then is: When is a young rider really ready to take the leap? The shortage of tests in Formula 1 increases a background problem that denies opportunities to the most precocious, ruining the long-awaited category ladder to the top that the FIA ​​intends to show off, a fact that forces teams to having to risk, at times, more than they would like.

Youth vs. experience

The one of Yuki tsunoda is the most recent case of a bet by a team, a promising driver who caught the attention of Red Bull in the lower categories and who debuted in Formula 1 at 21 years of age thanks to AlphaTauri … with a number of bigger mistakes than Franz Tost already foresaw before its premiere.

On the opposite side of the scale stands Max Verstappen, who, at the age of 17, took control of a single-seater and in a matter of 6 years, with the appropriate weapons, has been able to become world champion.

Russell realized on the track Valtteri Bottas, his biggest rival that weekend, a few minutes after getting on the W11 for the first time and wearing boots a size that was not his.

Mercedes has had to wait until 2022, the season of the regulatory revolution, to be able to align her pupil George russell alongside his first sword, Lewis Hamilton, after the # 63 has spent three years at Williams as a red lantern.

«You always learn. Your natural speed is what it is, that cannot be improved. How do I get more out of my engineers? How do I set up the car? How do I manage my tires on a cold day in Brazil? ”Russell mused aloud.

«Your natural speed is what it is, that cannot be improved»

However, the young British pilot assured that already “After my first year at Williams, I would have felt ready”, quite a declaration of intentions to Mercedes and Hamilton, who will not make things easy in 2022. Indeed, contractual obligations have been the ones that have delayed his incorporation to the first team after a slight incursion in 2020 when Hamilton fell ill with COVID-19.

“Today I’m a better pilot than then. Two years at Williams would have been perfect, this year I would have been more than ready to make the leap. We signed a 3-year contract, there is nothing we could do about it, “concluded Russell.