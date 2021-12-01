Rupert Grint joins Guillermo del Toro's new series

In case you weren’t aware, Guillermo del Toro He is currently working on a horror anthology for Netflix, which will be named Cabinet of Curiosities. The project in question is still in the very early stages of its production, but today it was confirmed that Rupert grint, who you will remember for playing Ron Weasley in the saga of Harry Potter, will also be part of this series.

In accordance with Deadline, Grint He has already secured his role in this future project, but at the time of writing, additional details about his role within the series remain a mystery. Grint will be accompanied by other actors such as Essie Davis, Luke Roberts, and Andrew Lincoln, while in the direction part we have filmmakers like Panos Cosmatos, Jennifer Kent, and Vincenzo Natali. Cabinet of Curiosities does not yet have an exact release date.

In accordance with Netflix, this new series “will challenge our traditional notions of terror. From the macabre to the magical, the gothic to the grotesque, these eight sinister tales – including two originals by Del toro – will be brought to life by a team of writers and directors personally chosen by the filmmaker behind La Forma del Agua. ”

Editor’s note: Honestly, any project Del Toro is involved in is always a good thing. Of course, the filmmaker has also had his ups and downs throughout his career, but lately he has done nothing but deliver quality productions. Hopefully this new series does not end up disappointing.

Via: ComicBook