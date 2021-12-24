Sustainable mobility is made up of multiple industries. Of course, most of the projects in question are directly related to electrical mechanics, a solution that does not stop gaining attention over the months. Nowadays, we are faced with a technology that allows greater autonomy, more tangible reliability and, above all, an innovation in terms of performance. Now, what if we put the telephoto lens?

In the field of electric bicycles, options for various segments can already be seen. The most prominent, due to their benefits in the city, are those related to urban transport. Now, what to say about the versions suitable for tracks and slightly more complicated terrain? Rungu electric bicycles, in this respect, offer differential performance in when it comes to purely offroad driving.

However, its qualities are far from having a greater power of the electric motor, a greater range of mileage or, simply, an improvement of the suspension system. It is enough to see an image about its aesthetics to realize what its main differentiation is. Without a doubt, it is striking to see how we find ourselves before a proposal that stands out, mainly, for being a benchmark in terms of off-road behavior. Its 2 front wheels are the protagonists.

It should be noted that its operation is clearly conditioned. Despite enjoying equipment designed to the maximum to offer a comfortable and pleasant driving, it is in mudflats where the best response is achieved. In a sense, it is logical, since a larger grip surface is available. It is, therefore, a technology with a great capacity to overcome areas of great difficulty. All this, moreover, in a particularly simple way.

Let’s see, therefore, what are the main qualities of the technology it presents, why it has a set of innovations with a great future in the market and, of course, why the incorporation of a third wheel can make a significant contribution to outstanding off-road performance. Here are the keys to its performance.

A team of 3 tires as the main hallmark

Taking a quick look at your image, it may be difficult, in a sense, to look at this proposal. However, its aesthetics is not its main weapon to conquer the market. One of the main keys to understanding its performance lies in the arrangement of unique behavior off the asphalt. Here are some images to understand, compared to another more conventional model, what are its main strengths in the field of 2 wheels. Well, 3 wheels.

As can be seen, any muddy field can be used to understand to what extent this third wheel can have a differential performance. Taking a quick look at the demo, you can understand why fitting the extra tire can be of great use. if you intend to drive through zones where there may be an accumulation of water. It is striking to see how, practically without effort, any obstacle is overcome.

In terms of mechanical assistance, it has the contribution of an integrated 780 Wh battery pack. Rungu, the manufacturer, is specialized in the creation of unconventional proposals. Thanks to the inclusion of this equipment, it is becoming increasingly well known in this very specific market niche. This is mainly due to its dynamic qualities, perceived quality and, above all, competitiveness in terms of price.

Have 2 tires on the front axle as a fundamental element

The arrangement of this variant is not related to the existence of a specific model. Rather, it is a differential element that stands out for its dynamic qualities. It is something common in the entire catalog that the company offers. This allows the company to differentiate itself from the competition. Now, are we facing a brand that also stands out for its high prices? The truth is that the presence of some key elements is striking.

As can be read in the specialized portal Electrek, some specific models can be found for about $ 4,900. For these purposes, it is important to bear in mind that, without a doubt, the company has its headquarters in California, something that, without a doubt, affects your operating margin. Its popularity is growing over the years and, therefore, the number of units sold.

And you, would you buy an electric bicycle with these characteristics? Without a doubt, you will attract the eyes of others due to its peculiar design. What you should be sure of is that you will not be stuck in a quagmire for not having enough traction. Its electric motor and, of course, its dual-tire equipment at the front, contribute to its success off the tarmac.

