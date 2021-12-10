Run, you fools! Realme's premium range at a brutal price

This means that you can get it for only 393.25 euros , which is almost half its original cost of 749 euros. Do not hesitate for a second more. You will not even come across a similar offer.

Here there is neither cheat nor cardboard, the top of the range of Realme has seen a reduction of up to 47% of its original price. An amount that corresponds to a drop of 355.75 euros exactly.

It is not at all strange to see how day after day prices fall of some of the most popular smartphones to unsuspected limits, but today does not even have a name, as it is a unique opportunity and that it is impossible to miss. Specifically, we are talking about Realme X50 Pro 5G , which has seen its cost drop to almost half.

Pure power

The only thing that can be expected from a high-end is the best of the best and this Realme X50 Pro 5G does not disappoint. First of all, we are faced with a terminal that brings with it a 90Hz Super AMOLED display refresh rate. While it is true that it could have risen to 120HZ, but it is still a good figure. In any case, the reproduction of content becomes a completely immersive experience thanks to its Dolby Atmos audio high resolution.

In terms of power, it meets the expectations placed on it. This is due to Snapdragon 865 processor has built-in. It is not the most recent, but it does not have much to envy, so the performance will remain optimal. In addition, it is accompanied by a Adreno 650 GPU and 12GB RAM, which means that it is capable of running really demanding applications without suffering any kind of freeze. Not to mention its steam cooling system that prevents the device from overheating at all times.

Autonomy is another of its strengths. Despite not having a battery with outstanding capacity with its 4200 mAh, it makes up for it with a astonishing 65W fast charge. With it you will have your phone ready from zero to one hundred in approximately about 35 minutes. You won’t even realize that time has passed.

Its camera system is also admirable based on its results. Its 64 MP Samsung-designed main sensor features the possibility to record videos at 4K and 30 FPS. In case it is not enough, it has image stabilization technology. In regards to your 32 MP front cameraIt should be noted that it is developed by Sony. A factor to take into account given the quality of their work.

Little more needs to be said about Realme’s premium range, as your specifications speak for themselves. If you finally decide to go for it, we are sure that you will not be disappointed.