If you’re looking for a cheaper laptop, the ASUS ViVoBook Flip with a 14-inch Full HD screen may be a good choice. Count with one Intel Core i5-1135G7 processor , 8GB RAM and 512GB M.2 NVMe PCIe storage. Like the previous model, it has an integrated Intel Iris Xe Graphics card and comes with Windows 10 operating system . Its price is 699 euros .

A laptop with a 13.3-inch Full HD (1920 × 1080) screen with Windows 10 Home operating system. Intel Core i7-1165G7 processor, 16GB RAM and 512GB M.2 NVMe PCIe storage. It has an integrated graphics card Intel Iris Xe Graphics. Its usual price is 1,199.99 euros and now we can find it for 1,099 euros .

Deciding to buy a laptop, in addition to providing us with versatility to take it wherever we want, also allows us to use it as a second monitor for our desktop computer to expand it or have two different views with Windows 10. These are the most interesting offers that we can Find it on Amazon today.

ASUS TUF Gaming F15

In the category of appropriate gaming laptops From Asus we find the ASUS TUF Gaming F15 with a 15.6-inch Full HD screen, Intel Core i5-11400H processor, 16 GB RAM and 512GB M.2 NVMe PCIe SSD storage. The graphics card is a NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 6GB GDDR6 and comes without any operating system installed so that you decide which one is best for your needs. It has a price of 999 euros.

LG Gram 14Z90P

An ultralight notebook with 14 inch IPS panel WUXGA (1920 × 1200). Intel Core i7-1165G7 processor, 16GB RAM and 1TB NVMe SSD storage with dual slot expandable up to 4TB. Comes with Windows 11 Home operating system and its design is resistant with a magnesium and nanocarbon chassis. Now we can save 500 euros, since the final price is 1,099 euros.

Honor MagicBook PRO

A laptop with a 16.1-inch Full HD screen with an AMD Ryzen 5 4600H processor, 16 GB DDR4 RAM and 512 GB PCIe NVMe SSD storage. One of the strengths of this laptop is that the battery will not last all day as it offers a autonomy of up to 11 hours without stopping your work rhythm. Comes with a 65W fast charger that allows to charge the laptop to 50% in just 30 minutes. Its usual price is 799 euros, but now we can save 100 euros and get it for 699 euros.

