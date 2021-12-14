The Fire TV Stick are often found among the Amazon Bestsellers. This device is one of the cheapest on the market that allows us to access streaming multimedia content from almost all streaming platforms, or even on our own local network. Now, we can get them again at a minimum price.
Fire TV Stick Lite
The Fire TV Stick Lite is the cheapest model of all. It has Full HD resolution, and the command with Alexa with the most basic functionalities. Thus, it allows voice control, but does not allow you to control other devices with the remote, such as the television for volume. There are also no shortcuts to streaming apps. It is ideal for making any old TV smart without much hassle. Its price is 18.99 euros.
Fire TV Stick with new remote
If instead we want the remote to control our entire television with it, we have the Fire TV Stick with voice control with TV control. This model has the same features as the previous one, with 1 GB of RAM and 8 GB of internal memory, with a 1.7 GHz quad-core processor. However, the remote can also control the TV and other multimedia devices, so you can do without using other controls to control elements such as voice or channels. It also includes shortcuts to streaming platforms such as Netflix, Prime Video or Disney +. Its price is 22.99 euros.
Fire TV Stick 4K
Now entering 4K resolution, we have the Fire TV Stick 4K. This player has HDMI 2.0 connectivity and can play content in 4K at 60 Hz. It is compatible with Dolby Vision, HDR10 + and Dolby Atmos, making it ideal for watching movies in the highest possible quality. Also includes remote with controls for TV. Its price is 33.99 euros.
Fire TV Stick 4K Max
Lastly, we have the most advanced model of the Fire TV Stick. This model just launched this year has many improvements over the base 4K model. For starters, we have a processor that is 40% more powerful, with six cores up to 2.2 GHz, and 2 GB of RAM. Second, we find WiFi 6 connectivity, improving coverage and the speed at which we can download content. It also supports Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, and HDR10 +. Its price is 38.99 euros.
With these great offers, we see that, if for whatever reason you haven’t had time to get hold of these alternatives to Chromecast on Black Friday, now you have another perfect opportunity. It can also be a good gift for relatives, friends, or even like invisible friend in the companySince you can always make an old TV or monitor smart.
