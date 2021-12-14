Fire TV Stick Lite

The Fire TV Stick Lite is the cheapest model of all. It has Full HD resolution, and the command with Alexa with the most basic functionalities. Thus, it allows voice control, but does not allow you to control other devices with the remote, such as the television for volume. There are also no shortcuts to streaming apps. It is ideal for making any old TV smart without much hassle. Its price is 18.99 euros.

Fire TV Stick with new remote

If instead we want the remote to control our entire television with it, we have the Fire TV Stick with voice control with TV control. This model has the same features as the previous one, with 1 GB of RAM and 8 GB of internal memory, with a 1.7 GHz quad-core processor. However, the remote can also control the TV and other multimedia devices, so you can do without using other controls to control elements such as voice or channels. It also includes shortcuts to streaming platforms such as Netflix, Prime Video or Disney +. Its price is 22.99 euros.

Fire TV Stick 4K

Now entering 4K resolution, we have the Fire TV Stick 4K. This player has HDMI 2.0 connectivity and can play content in 4K at 60 Hz. It is compatible with Dolby Vision, HDR10 + and Dolby Atmos, making it ideal for watching movies in the highest possible quality. Also includes remote with controls for TV. Its price is 33.99 euros.