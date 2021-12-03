Google Pixel Watch aims to arrive in 2022, according to new rumors confirmed by The Verge and Business Insider.

The Google Pixel Watch has become one of the most anticipated pieces of hardware by fans of smart watches. Almost three years ago Google acquired Wear OS, a division of Fitbit, and everything indicated that the company was preparing to unveil its own version of a smartwatch ready to compete against the Apple Watch. However, this never happened … until now. Rumors about a possible Google Pixel Watch have returned, and stronger than ever.

According to sources close to the company, and verified by Business Insider and The Verge, Google is working on its own version of a smart watch. This device would reach the general public in 2022. So far, one of the things we know is that it is being developed under the codename “Rohan“, and it would be designed to compete specifically with the iconic Apple Watch.

Google Pixel Watch will be a direct competition to the Apple Watch

One of the biggest surprises of the report is that, despite having acquired the Fitbit division for $ 2.1 billion, Google’s smartwatch would be being developed by the company’s Pixel hardware group, led by Rick Osterloh. However, it is detailed in the report that the Google Pixel Watch would have some integrations with Fitbit through a system known as “Nightlight“, about which we don’t know much.

This smart watch is expected be a direct competition to the Apple Watch, having quite similar characteristics. Also, its price would see a significant rise compared to Fitbit models; this to stay at the same height as the Cupertino clock.

As for the design of this Google Pixel Watch, it is expected to arrive with a circular format, with a curved screen and a rather traditional side crown. However, if Google really wants to compete with Apple, it will have to take care of creating a tool that is not only beautiful and expensive, but also contributes something really valuable and can be successfully integrated into its ecosystem. It will dawn and we will see!

