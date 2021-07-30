According to new rumors, Warner Bros is planning to launch three series focused on the Harry Potter universe in the future. Know the details!

Harry Potter is one of the most successful franchises in recent years. Not only did he achieve great recognition with the books of JK RowlingBut it also became a worldwide phenomenon with its eight installments on film. For this reason, it is not surprising that with the passage of time, the story of the famous magician has expanded.

After the release of the latest Harry Potter films, the Wizarding World continued to expand. In this way, he launched the Fantastic Animals prequel saga, also the play entitled The Cursed Legacy and even a new video game in the saga called Hogwarts Legacy. To this, now are added the new rumors that link Warner Bros and the small screen.

You may be interested: Harry Potter faces a new controversy

Will there be new series?

Apparently, Warner Bros fully launch series focused on Harry Potter. Some time ago there was talk of the possibility that the studio premiered a fiction about said universe on HBO Max, but this information was never confirmed. Now, a new rumor has emerged that Warner Bros wants to launch not only one new series, but three!

This information was published by the Giant Freakin Robot site, who assured that Warner Bros is working on three projects simultaneously focused on Harry Potter. At the moment not much information is known about these possible fictions, but many people have already begun to speculate about who will be the protagonists.

A rumor claims that one of the Harry Potter series could be focused on Hermione, and that the studio would be doing everything possible to have Emma Watson for the project. On the other hand, they assure that another fiction could be carried out by James Potter and his friends, also known as The Marauders.

At the moment, they are just simple rumors. It will be necessary to see if finally Warner Bros plans to launch Harry Potter series and if so, who will be the protagonists. Meanwhile, Fantastic Beasts 3 is scheduled to premiere in July 2022.