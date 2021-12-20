Rumors and everything we know about the OnePlus 10 Pro

We are waiting for the new device One Plus10 and especially the Pro version, release date, price, cameras and more; here we tell you everything we know.

This year, the OnePlus 9 was one of the best mobile devices, so we expect a lot from his successor OnePlus 10. But, rumors of a Pro version of the OnePlus 10 blows our heads.

Oneplus has declined to comment on a smartphone named OnePlus 10. But the strategy of “base model” and “professional model” has been employed before employed by Oneplus and many other phone makers for years, and the tradition is likely to continue.

DO NOT STOP READING: Top OPPO INNO DAY launches: Find N, Air Glass and MariSilicion X

Therefore, we anticipate a OnePlus 10 base model with promising overall specs at a more proportional price, along with the Pro version which would offer improved camera specs and possibly a better, higher resolution display.

Everything we know about the next OnePlus 10 Pro

The leaks portend that the OnePlus 10 Pro will come with a 6.7-inch QHD Plus display, which makes it exactly the same size as the OnePlus 9 Pro current. However, there may be some cosmetic changes, as the leaked renders suggest a redesigned camera unit that wraps around the edge of the phone.

The screen dominates the front of the phone, with a hole for the camera at the top with curved glass on the sides. The display could have a frequency of 120Hz update, and it will likely include a hidden fingerprint scanner underneath.

The phone is rumored to include a 5,000 mAh battery with 125 W fast charging support via a wired connection. The OnePlus 9 Pro supported 65W fast charging, which already took the phone from 1% to total in just 30 minutes, so our hopes start from there.

How much will the OnePlus 10 and OnePlus 10 Pro cost and when will they be released?

Of course, the prices have not been officially revealed as of yet, but we know that the basis is the 9 Pro, with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, at a price of 18 thousand pesos and 20 thousand pesos respectively, in Mexico.

So we assume that The OnePlus 10 and OnePlus 10 Pro will be in a range of 2 thousand and 3 thousand pesos higher. It is expected that the OnePlus 10 to launch in China first early next year.

Oneplus has not had much presence in CES, but since it was absorbed by Oppo, we hope to see more of Oneplus at these industry trade events.

The next CES will be in January 2022 and if the two devices are not presented there, we await the global launch of the OnePlus 10 and OnePlus 10 Pro in March 2022.