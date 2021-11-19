Rumors about airdrops spark a whirlwind of activity in MetaMask Swap and Polygon

Five- to six-figure airdrops have become the new norm in the cryptocurrency industry, and a growing number of analysts believe there will be more. In September, dYdX distributed a large amount of money to the first users and last week Ethereum Name Service distributed between 17,000 and 30,000 dollars in ENS tokens to the users of the platform. The anticipation of more “money from the helicopter” has also triggered an onslaught of airdrop hunters in search of the next payday.

The mad rush to commit to protocols and qualify for potential token deliveries has led to increased activity on Polygon, a popular Layer 2 platform, and on MetaMask. Rumors have been circulating since last week that MetaMask could launch its own token and this is reflected in the increased stake in MetaMask Swap.

According to data from Delphi Digital, lhe activity through MetaMask Swap “has seen a huge increase in usage in the last few days”, since the rumors of a possible airdrop are spread by influencers like Chico Crypto and a number of people in the Twitter crypto community.

MetaMask trading volume vs daily active users on Polygon and Ethereum. Source: Delphi Digital

As shown in the above graphic, The volume of Ether moved through MetaMask Swap has seen a significant increase since the end of October and MetaMask Swap Daily Active Users (DAU) on Polygon have gone from 2,000 on November 6 to 9,000 on November 12.

MetaMask revenue in 2021. Source: Delphi Digital

As a result of the increased swap volume and the 0.875% commission that MetaMask takes from each trade, the protocol has amassed $ 200 million in revenue in 2021. This figure is impressive, especially when compared to competitors such as SushiSwap, which has made $ 70 million so far this year, and Curve, which raised $ 12 million.

High Ether Fees Push Airdrop Hunters to Polygon

The high fees of the Ethereum network are the likely cause of the huge increase in users of the Polygon network.

Evidence of increased activity at Polygon can also be found by looking at the average cost of gas for transactions on the network, which has been rising since mid-October, when the network saw a significant increase in the average cost of transactions.

Average cost of gas in Polygon. Source: Polygon Scan

According to data from Dapp Radar, the 30-day average of transactions on MetaMask Swap has increased by 13.95%, while the number of active users is up by 18.25%.

Swap statistics in MetaMask. Source: DappRadar

The historical activity graph above also shows a large spike in volume on November 11, just as rumors of a possible airdrop were circulating widely among crypto enthusiasts on social media.

It remains to be seen if the spike in activity will pay off for those looking for an airdrop and MetaMask may employ some measures to counter those who try to tinker with the system with Sybil attacks similar to those seen with Ribbon Finance.

The recent ParaSwap airdrop provides a good example of some of these “anti-airdroppers” measures that could be taken to frustrate those who try to tinker with the system. The ParaSwap team ensured that only 1.5% of the unique addresses that participated in the protocol received tokens, much to the chagrin of airdrop hunters and honest early users of the platform.

At the moment, it has not been confirmed if the MetaMask team will launch its own native token or if an airdrop will occur. This means that all the suggested methods of interacting with the platform in order to receive this rumored airdrop are nothing more than speculation, for now.

