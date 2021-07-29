Rumor: There would be a new Nintendo Direct in September

It hasn’t been long since the last Nintendo Direct we had on the occasion of E3, but of course, fans already want to know exactly when the next of these presentations will be and according to an insider, it would not be too long. Apparently the Big N has plans to carry out a new Direct in September, where they will reveal information related to games such as Metroid Dread, the Smash Ultimate DLC and more.

As reported by Samus Hunter, a notorious insider who has previously been somewhat trustworthy in terms of his leaks, the September Nintendo Direct would be focused on Metroid Dread, although with room for other games, including a new Resident Evil for Switch:

“They will surely focus on Metroid Dread, although Advance Wars and Mario Party will also have their own dedicated sections. There are also major announcements planned for Animal Crossing, the reveal of the latest Smash DLC, and the new expansion for Hyrule Warriors. Capcom will also have an important role in the show, since they have to reveal a new Resident Evil for Switch. If the plans for Splatoon 3 don’t change, marketing for the game should start around this time. I highly doubt we’ll have any news on the sequel to Breath of the Wild, except maybe a little sneak peek. An announcement about a new Kirby project is also likely. A title developed by Nintendo and Monolith is in very good condition. They finished the cinematics months ago and in recent weeks they have worked on the music, so it is already in the final stages. Bayonetta 3 is also in a similar situation. There are other games on the way too, but those are planned for 2022 or later. ”

The information presented by this leaker does not sound like something that far-fetched, and considering how important the launch of Metroid Dread to Nintendoit would make sense for them to dedicate their own Direct prior to its premiere. However, it is best to take this information with reservation until you have official confirmation.

Via: ComicBook

