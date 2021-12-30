Rumor: Star Wars Eclipse would be released until 2027

Without a doubt, one of the most important surprises of The Game Awards 2021 it was Star Wars Eclipse. From before his revelation there were already rumors that Quantic Dream I was working on a game of Star wars, something that was eventually confirmed. We don’t know yet when this highly anticipated title will debut, but apparently, we may have to wait many more years.

Tom Henderson, recognized and trusted insider from Call of Duty and Battlefield, ensures that the development team of Star wars eclipse It is suffering from serious problems, which would eventually delay its release until some unspecified point in 2027. Yes, it would still be a little over five years to get our hands on this game.

ICYMI because of the Christmas Period – #StarWarsEclipse is already facing significant troubles with development. Estimates are it won’t release until 2026-2027. https://t.co/KigGIE9S7K – Tom Henderson (@_Tom_Henderson_) December 27, 2021

Previously, Henderson he also mentioned that Eclipse It had already been in development for at least 18 months, but despite this, the title is still a long way from its premiere. East insider He did not specify what these issues are that are plaguing the team behind the game, but they must definitely be serious enough to prolong development time for so long.

Let’s remember that the community started a campaign on social networks to boycott Star Wars Eclipse, this due to the history it has Quantic Dream and specifically David Cage, director of the study, who previously made a series of homophobic and degrading comments.

Editor’s note: Well, I already prepared myself for the idea that we will not see practically anything about Star Wars Eclipse in the next few years. The truth is that they should not announce this type of project so far in advance, since we have seen that sometimes the hype ends up being counterproductive and with a franchise as important as Star Wars, anything can happen.

Via: Tom henderson