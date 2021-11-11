According to new rumors, Electronic Arts could bring back a saga much remembered by gamers. What is it about?

A rumor began to circulate, which ensures that Electronic Arts could bring back one of the sagas most loved and remembered by players. The leak came from the mouth of Tom Henderson, a writer and insider who is known for his articles on IGN and VGC. In this case, he shared a message on social networks where he says “EA is working to bring back a saga that fans loved in its time”. Apparently, this information will be released on November 10.

The truth is that Electronic Arts has an important catalog of video games; therefore, it is quite difficult to know what title you are talking about. On the other hand, some of the releases most demanded by the public have already confirmed their return, as was the case with Skate 4 or Dead Space, which will have a remake or reboot. In this way, this leads us to wonder what are the other popular titles that EA could bring back and completely surprise players.

Some speculation focuses on Burnout, although it is true that Criterion is currently in charge of Need for Speed. On the other hand, extreme sports such as SSX, the action of Medial of Honor, Command and Conquer or even Mirror’s Edge were also discussed. At the moment, the editor and insider did not give information about this project to which he refers.

New scoop tomorrow – EA is bringing back a game series that fans loved back in the day👀 pic.twitter.com/Et2UpgDI8G November 8, 2021

Will they remaster video games?

A few years ago, Electronic Arts was one of the few publishers who disagreed with the idea of ​​remastering their video games. However, due to the great success of some titles, it seems that the studio changed its mind. In this way, you will begin this new path with Burnout Paradise Remastered, Command and Conquer Remastered Collection and Mass Effect. Now that it lost the exclusive license to Star Wars, the studio would be quite willing to regain the diversity of its catalog.