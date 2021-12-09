Rumor: BOTW 2 wouldn't be at the Game Awards

The Game Awards will finally take place tomorrow. Along with all the awards from this event, many look forward to the trailers and revelations that have characterized this type of celebration. One of the biggest rumors related to this presentation is that we will see a new trailer for the sequel to Breath of the Wild. Nevertheless, an insider is not sure this will happen.

According to Jeff Grubb, insider and journalist for Venturebeat, Nintendo does not intend to present a trailer related to the sequel to Breath of the Wild, neither Metroid Prime 4 or the rumored Xenoblade Chronicles 3. This was what he commented:

“I am on the side of no. The E3 trailer is actually too close, it’s too close … that game [Breath of the Wild 2] It probably won’t be around until the end of next year, if it comes out in 2022. See I agree with you, because the way that [Nintendo] has tried the game and the name, they have said that the name will reveal some of those secrets that the game keeps, so you don’t want to show it a year in advance, you want to keep it closer to the actual release date, so it seems too early to give it an official title ”.

Grubb has pointed out that we would not see something related to the sequel to Breath of the Wild, because the E3 2021 trailer is still very close, and Nintendo is not yet willing to reveal the name of this title. Along with this, it has been indicated that this delivery would arrive at the end of 2022, although there is a possibility that it will be delayed until 2023.

For the moment no official information from Nintendo or The Game Awards related to what will be presented at tomorrow’s ceremony. We can only wait. In related topics, this event will present the first trailer of Sonic the Hedgehog 2. In the same way, here we will also see the advance of the Halo series.

Editor’s Note:

Hopefully this is not the case. Nintendo announcements always manage to thrill audiences and a reveal by this company would substantially elevate the conversation surrounding the awards show.

Via: Jeff Grubb