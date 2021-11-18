Ruined King: A League of Legends Story arrived unannounced for consoles and PC. We tell you what it is about, how much it costs and all the details in this note!

Ruined King: A League of Legends Story came as a surprise for consoles and PC as one of the first projects under the umbrella of Riot Forge. This title seeks to expand the lore of League of Legends with new adventures, meet him.

The launch of Ruined King: A League of Legends Story was originally scheduled for early 2021, but Riot games he postponed it without a specific date, until it hit digital stores last Tuesday. This is a single player turn-based RPG developed by Airship Syndicate (creators of Battle Chasers: Nightwar and Darksiders: Genesis and led by Joe Madureira).

The story of Ruined king takes place in two regions of Runeterra. On the one hand, Bilgewater, a port city inhabited by several sea monster hunters, gangs and smugglers from around the world. On the other, the Shadow Isles, a land cursed by the black mist that envelops the area and corrupts whoever dares to approach it. Players will have to assemble a group of iconic League of Legends champions to defeat a mysterious common enemy.

Platforms, price and editions

Ruined King: A League of Legends Story is now available in PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and Pc, later it will be launched for PS5 and Xbox Series X | S with the possibility of receiving a upgrade as of the old-gen version. The price on all platforms is around $ 30, and a Deluxe Edition is available for $ 40, which includes the Ruined Starter pack and additional items.

For those who prefer the physical edition, it costs $ 130 and includes an art book, an exclusive sketch by Joe Madureira, a 12-inch vinyl with the soundtrack of the game, a cloth map, a notebook with a pen and a Mug of Bilgewater. Riot games also announced that everyone who buys Ruined king Within the first 30 days of its release, you will receive the “Manamune Sword” to use with Yasuo.

