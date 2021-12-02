League of Legends is, as much as it may be to some, one of the most important video games in the video game industry. This title was released in 2009, and still today it is still one of the most played video games on the market, in addition to having one of the most important eSports scenes that exists. For this reason, it was clear that Riot was going to want to expand its franchise to other areas and / or genres, even going so far as to premiere an animated series on Netflix.

There are several announced titles that fall within the League of Legends mythology, but one of the first to be released has been Ruined King: A League of Legends Story. Today we come to find out if this Riot experiment has worked well, or is it a simple way to continue expanding the brand.

May Nagakabouros bless us!

As we have already said, this title is part of Riot’s desire to expand its franchise into other types of genres, including turn-based RPG, as is the case with this title. For this reason, it was clear that in it we were going to find an expansion of the stories that the company has told us over the years, but it also turns out to be a good gateway for those who have never played League of Legends.

Ruined King makes a great effort so that people who do not know anything about the mythology of this saga can understand its history, including many references for staunch fans, but without neglecting the new ones. This combination it is ideal for those people who are in the middle of it all– They have played League of Legends, but have never delved into its mythology and characters. These people will be the ones who enjoy Ruined King the most, because they will be able to understand a large number of references, but at the same time many things will be new, that is, they will continue to have the surprise factor in their favor.

In addition to this, Ruined King goes to great lengths to give a deeper background to each of the characters that appear on screen, and does so with impressive introductory scenes. These scenes, which seem to be drawn by hand, manage to transmit in a very intelligent way the past and motivations of each character, even if it is the first time you see them. It does not matter if you already knew something about these, or if you had no idea about them, at the end of these scenes you will have a general idea about them. This is maintained throughout the adventure, with special emphasis on the interpersonal relationships of the protagonists, being reflected especially in the moments of rest, where the characters that we carry in the team will talk among themselves on various topics.

Beyond all that has been said before, we are facing a most interesting story, which manages to be the most remarkable aspect of a very round title.

Fight!

We are facing a title that it is quite a departure from the classic League of Legends gameplay, introducing turn-based RPG game mechanics, but at the same time varying the formula enough to make it feel different from the titles it draws from. Specifically, a kind of timeline is introduced that determines when each character attacks. To make the most of this, the game puts two types of attacks ahead (in addition to the definitive ones), the immediate ones, which attack as soon as we choose it, and the row ones, which will be attacks that will take longer to activate, placing themselves behind from other attacks within the time row. This is a novel mechanic, but it is still an additive without much relevance, which could not be and would not alter the gameplay too much.

On the other hand, the combat in general is interesting, as well as challenging on the higher difficulty, but it freckles from being repetitive ad nauseam. On many occasions we will see ourselves wishing that the fighting ended so that we could learn more about the exceptional story that Ruined King presents to us. Despite this, the developers seemed to be aware of this when they made the title, something that is reflected in the little need to “grind”, something that is much appreciated. What does need to be mentioned is that the fights against more complicated enemies or bosses are much more fun, making it pleasant to have to think of strategies to take them down, as well as admire the scenes that are presented to us when we launch a definitive attack.

It is also necessary to mention that game progression is simplistic, but most satisfactory. Every time the characters on our team level up they will improve their statistics, but they will also get a skill point. These points can be used to improve the different skills, both passive and active, of each of them. In addition, we will be able to improve various combat characteristics with the weapons that we find or buy on our way.

Graphically it has two faces

You have already read it in the title of this section, but I will say it again: Ruined King has two faces in its graphic section. The first it would be the one we all know from League of Legends, which can be seen when we move around the world in a normal way. On the other hand we have a somewhat more comic style, which can be seen in the aforementioned intro scenes, as well as in the arts we see of the characters when they speak or level up.

Both graphic styles are very well done, but the comic style stands out quite a bit, despite the fact that it appears on fair occasions. It gives us a different portrait, and with much more soul, of the characters that we see in the moments when we are controlling them.

On the other hand, I have to say that the animations and designs that we see when we take command of the characters are also sublime. In most cases they point to the designs that we can see in League of Legends, in addition to the movement, as well as various gameplay factors, are also reminiscent of the MOBA. This turns out to be a big wink to the fans, especially since in many moments it can seem that we are inside the classic Riot title, and then we are surprised with the other graphic style and turn-based combat.

To end this section, I would like to say that this title performs wonderfully, maintaining its frame rate at all times. In addition, in our entire adventure we have not found a single noteworthy error or bug, that is, our experience has been practically round.

What the fans expected

Ruined King: A League of Legends Story turns out to be a great title, continuing and expanding on the legend and mythology of this classic MOBA. It doesn’t reinvent the wheel, but It is a set of good ideas that end up giving rise to a very round product. From a most interesting story, to the simple but effective turn-based gameplay, to its graphics, everything is done to provide a great experience to all types of users.

The developers have been able to read the signals well, and have delivered a product that everyone can enjoy, both League of Legends fans, and people who have not touched it with a stick. They did this thanks to the fact that, regardless of what you know about the mythology of this game, you can fall in love with this title.