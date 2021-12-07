Boca Juniors secured their qualification for the 2022 Copa Libertadores and this Wednesday he will play the final of the Argentine Cup. But the internal climate is not the best due to the controversies with some of its players and the bad game. One who knows the team world a lot Xeneize it is Oscar Ruggeri, who made his debut in First with the La Ribera club and was champion of the Metropolitano in 1981, in that remembered team that had as its main figure Diego Armando Maradona.

Ruggeri is a panelist for the program ESPN F90 and this Monday he illustrated the situation of the blue and gold squad, stating that “not even Pep Guardiola could lead the team.” But before that, he remembered how it was the time in which he was formed and who taught him. “I grew up with guys who educated me and taught me, because Pernía (Vicente) would grab me and tell me ‘I don’t want to see you running back. Be up here with me. ‘ I understood that I had to be focused, “said the pigheaded.

“Those guys didn’t let anyone into the locker room, something forbidden for the leaders. Do you think that idols like Suñé (Rubén), Pernía, “Chino” Benítez (Jorge), Ribolzi (Jorge) were going to enter the dressing room? No one entered and the coach was sacred! I remember, Lorenzo, I was with him for a year, what was I going to say to Lorenzo? They taught me that the costumes were sacred to be able to reach the goals ”, he highlighted.

Edwin Cardona and Sebastián Villa in training with Boca Juniors. Colombians are in the eye of the storm

Ruggeri took as a current reference the latest controversies raised in Boca Juniors, such as the situation of Edwin Cardona, Sebastián Villa and Carlos Zambrano, who, after the afternoon off that he gave them Sebastian Battaglia to the players last Monday, They returned to the concentration “intoxicated”, according to the DT. That is why they were not headlines against Newell’s, by date 23 of the Professional League.

“The things that happen in Boca Juniors do not let Guardiola lead. If a guy comes drunk, if another grabs the booties and goes to hell because he says ‘I don’t even play, I want to go see my mom, my cousin, I don’t play anymore in Boca Juniors’, nor does Guardiola direct these kids . If the dressing room is not healthy, you have no chance”, Fired the defending world champion in Mexico 1986. And added:“ Boca reaches the final of the Argentine Cup for quality and because others did not give it a ball ”.

“How long does Battaglia last if he tells Riquelme not to mess around? At Boca Juniors you find something new every day. You can’t work like this. I am very sorry for Battaglia, a good and professional kid, “said the former footballer, who once again defended the coach of the La Ribera team.

“We are going to talk for a year in a row, the technicians will pass… But if each one does not take their place, it will not work. At the time, not even Riquelme stood with the technician. DT was sacred and the players did what they had to do. No matter how much the Argentine Cup champion comes out, Boca has to solve other things, ”argued Ruggeri. “Marcelo Gallardo did not go to the River Plate dressing room, which was handled by these three or four that we know,” he concluded in comparison with the classic rival.

KEEP READING

After the scandal in Boca, Fabián Vargas made a hard reflection on the behavior of Colombian footballers in Argentina

Battaglia’s challenge to the “intoxicated” in front of the Boca Juniors squad: the two involved with whom the club lost patience

Despite the draw against Arsenal, Boca Juniors qualified for the Libertadores: this is how tickets to the Cups are defined