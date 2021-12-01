Ruby Palomino gives her opinion on Estrella Torres and Tommy Portugal. (Photo: América TV / Instagram)

Ruby palomino Not only is she a talented singer, she is also a psychologist by profession. That is why he dared to comment on the relationship he currently has Star Torres with Tommy Portugal. As you recall, the couple ended their romance this year, but they are still close friends.

For Palomino, Star is in denial stage, so he recommended that he distance himself with the cumbia singer, to find out what he really wants for her.

“When each one has already made their lives, there is a sincere friendship between former lovers. Estrella is still in a denial stage, I recommend that she have a time away. Let’s see how things go when Tommy has a new relationship, yes, even so, the friendship between them lasts ”, he pointed.

“Only Tommy and Estrella know what really happens, however, you have to ask Estrella, in about five years, if it worked being friends with the ex”, the singer said.

Ruby met Estrella in The Artist of the Year, both struggles to stay in competition, along with Yahaira, Claudia Serpa and César Vega, who were sentenced last Saturday.

“My rehearsals are difficult, again I will leave my comfort zone, I have had to sing” He lied to me “, by Amanda Miguel. Now I have to concentrate on interpreting the song, so I will have to turn to my most painful memories, I will have to revive an ex to be able to interpret in the best way and that the jury can enjoy my presentation “, he limited.

Regarding the sentence, he pointed out: “Claudia should stay in the competition because I consider her one of the most transparent girls in the artistic world and someone who can be trusted. I hope that this Saturday Claudia shows what a great artist she is, so that she can continue to compete ”.

“In the case of Yahaira and Cesar, I am just getting to know them in the program, and as a result of that, I began to follow them on the networks”, said.

REPRESENTATIVE OF HUANCAYO

Ruby pointed out that she considers herself Huancaína despite having been born in Callao. The young singer grew up in the mountains.

“What few know is that I was actually born in Callao, but I was raised with the customs of Huancayo, and that is why I consider myself Huancaína. I would not be afraid of having to sing a salsa, whenever I have participated in a contest I have won, I am giving everything, I hope to be the first from Huancaína to lift the artist of the year cup “ , he pointed.

The artist was also encouraged to talk about her sentimental situation. Palomino pointed out that her heart is still in the process of mourning.

“My heart still beats for someone, I am in a grieving process, now I am not looking for a partner. The saying goes with me, “Single, but never alone”, in my case it is, “Single, but with me”. Now I am in a recovery stage, giving myself time to heal, so that the person who comes into my life does not have to carry the shadows of the past “ he explained.

KEEP READING:

Ignacio Baladán starred in another confrontation with Patricio Parodi: “The animal is you”

I am, Great Battles: Mauri Stern breaks down and cries when remembering his father after Roberto Carlos’ presentation

Greg Michel was discharged from the hospital after suffering a serious accident: “Stronger than ever”