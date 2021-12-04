Dec 04, 2021 at 15:01 CET

EFE

Andrey rublev won with solvency Dominik Koepfer (6-4 and 6-0) and placed Russia on the edge of the Davis Cup final where Croatia expects to beat Serbia on Friday.Rublev, fifth player in the world, reflected his superiority over his adversary, who progressively declined until he assumed his defeat after only 50 minutes.

The number two of the set of Shamil Tarpischev, the only one who has lost a match so far in the Davis Cup Finals, to Feliciano Lopez In the group stage match against Spain, he had enough to break his opponent’s serve in the third game and maintain the decompensation.

In the second set the difference widened earlier. The Muscovite, winner this year in Rotterdam and a finalist in Monte Carlo, Halle and Cincinnati, found no response from Koepfer, 54 of the ATP ranking that did not give at any moment a feeling of looking for the reaction. It was a walk for Rublev.

Russia can return to sentenced the tie by fast track, as happened against Sweden in the quarterfinals, without having to play the doubles match, if the number two in the world, Daniil Medvedev, win your match before Jan Lennard Struf.