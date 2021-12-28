Yesterday, the Tax Agency updated its famous list of defaulters in which all the people and companies that owe more than 600,000 euros to the Treasury on August 31, 2020 appear. The very platform of Twitter with € 800,795 owed, the ex-footballer Samuel Eto’o with € 981,598 defrauded against him or the chef Sergi Arola with up to € 985,924 defrauded. It was on the same social network where streamer Rubius He commented that he hoped that the moralists who lynched him a year ago for replacing his residence in Andorra would now leave the platform.

Wow, I suppose that all the Twitter moralists who lynched me 1 year ago for going to Andorra will stop using the platform, right? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/KyCqf3hbIl – elrubius (@ Rubiu5) December 27, 2021

For those who do not remember, Rubius moved to Andorra to pay less taxes, although in his day he justified that the decision was linked to the fact that “most of my friends” were in the neighboring country where less taxes are paid. TheGrefg, Willyrex, Invicthor, Vegetta777, Frank Grames, Ampeter or Lolito are just some of the youtubers who bet before making the change of residence.

Now, the Rubius re-enters the controversy, as he comes to respond to comments such as “I am going to stop eating food because Sergi Arola is delinquent”.

Man, not to stop eating food, but to go to that SERGI AROLA’s restaurant and enjoy his food, when you’ve spent 1 year throwing shit out of other “delinquent cooks” publicly showing that you don’t support that, it would be a bit hypocritical. – elrubius (@ Rubiu5) December 27, 2021

Of course, the Andorra theme will continue to surround El Rubius since he decided to change his residence and that is the topic will always generate debate about how ethical it can be… Meanwhile, Rubén continues to do his job, like impressing viewers with his plays in Fortnite.

