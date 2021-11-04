RTFKT Studios, pronounced artifact, has announced a collaborative partnership with software developer Daz 3D to leverage its technology to create immersive three-dimensional avatars for its upcoming non-fungible token, or NFT, release CloneX.

Founded by Chris Le, Benoit Pagotto, and Steven Vasilev, RTKFT has emerged at the forefront of next-generation sneaker culture, weaving together burgeoning augmented reality technologies, non-fungible tokens, and blockchain authentication, among others, to form its brand of NFT sneakers.

The latest RTKFT company, a pfp avatar project, will use the Daz 3D PFP utility kit to expand the capabilities of avatars in a multitude of settings including games, videos, social media, and the metaverse.

The Daz 3D software platform is home to more than 4 million artists and designers worldwide. His association with RTKFT is expected to be the first of many creations between the two companies over the next year.

Cointelegraph spoke with Chris Le, co-founder and creative director of RTKFT, to learn more about the reasoning behind the Daz 3D collaboration:

“I’ve always been a great advocate for Utah. Born and raised here, it’s okay to work with another established 3D company that comes from Utah. Not many people know, but 3D was invented in Utah by Ed Catmull, Pixar co-founder. and former president of Walt Disney Animation Studios at the University of Utah. I felt it was time to carry on the torch. “

Speaking about the association’s architectural vision, he shared a jovial widely used by the digital graphics community: “Daz 3D and RTFKT will create something new besides the kettle [Utah]”.

RTFKT showed its next avatar project to New Yorkers in Times Square this week for the jpeg event that has everyone talking, NFT NYC.

Expected to debut later this month, the highly anticipated Clone X project will consist of 20,000 avatars, half of which will be available in a 48-hour pre-sale event for current RTFKT holders, followed by the other half at a Dutch public market auction.

In the last part of our conversation, we asked Le if he thought it has become a crucial feature that NFT’s emerging pfp projects are “metaverse-ready” at launch.

“Yes. This is going to push the era of AR / VR experiences to another level. People will want to have a place to use their NFTs, whether it’s in their own home in the metaverse, wearing the metaverse fashion for games of metaverse or being their own avatars. “

